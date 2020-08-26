Updated: 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Jamaica

An earthquake was felt in parts of Jamaica this morning.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies says the quake measured 4.8 and was located at approximately eight kilometres east of Mile Gully, Manchester.

The unit said that it occurred at 7:28 a.m and had a focal depth of 24 kilometres.

Earlier, the US Geological Survey reported that the tremor had a magnitude of 4.5 and hit around five kilometres south-south east of Alexandria, St Ann, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

The unit reported that the earthquake was felt in Kingston and St Andrew.

Readers told The Gleaner that it was also felt in St Ann, St Catherine, Manchester, Hanover, St Elizabeth Clarendon, St James, and Trelawny.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.