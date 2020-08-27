72 new COVID cases, full capacity at UHWI and Princess Margaret

The Health Ministry is reporting that Jamaica has recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases increasing the tally to 1,804.

At the same time, the COVID wards at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew and the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas are now at their full capacities.

The ministry said the necessary protocols and logistics are already in place, if there is a need to transfer or admit patients to any facility in the public health system.

The ministry had identified 307 hospital beds dedicated to COVID patients, of which 107 have been occupied.

This means 200 are now available.

Meanwhile, there were six more recoveries on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 846.

New cases - breakdown

Males: 45

Females: 27

New cases - Parish breakdown

Kingston and St Andrew – 22

St Catherine – 18

Clarendon – 11

St Thomas – 8

St Ann – 4

Manchester – 3

Hanover – 2

St Mary – 2

St Elizabeth – 1

St James – 1

Total: 72

Jamaica’s active case count is now 867 with seven patients moderately ill and four critical.

