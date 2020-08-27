Alleged victims of slain Westmoreland gangster break silence

The police in Westmoreland are reporting that alleged victims of slain gangster Raynor White, otherwise called ‘Problem Child’, have broken their silence following his death.

White was killed during an alleged police shootout on Tuesday in Galloway, Bethel Town.

The police say the incident happened as they attempted to execute an arrest warrant on him.

According to the police, two firearms, a .38 revolver and a homemade gun with a nine millimetre round were seized following the incident.

The police say since his death Bethel Town residents have been coming forward.

They say that a woman reported in July that she was walking along a roadway in York district when she saw White approaching her.

He reportedly brandished a firearm, pointed it to her head, robbed her of her cell phone and then escaped on foot in the area.

It is also being alleged that on August 11 White saw a 31-year-old woman standing at her gate in Galloway district, Bethel Town.

The woman alleged that White grabbed her from behind and ordered her not to move.

According to the police, he then pulled her into bushes and while doing so, he hit her all over her body and dragged her into a makeshift house where he forced her to performed oral sex and then raped her.

The police say White was being investigated in connection with several rapes and robberies in the parish, and that at the time of his death, warrants were issued for at least one case of robbery and one case of rape in Westmoreland.

