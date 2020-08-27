Cops donate tablets to Salt Spring summer campers

WESTERN BUREAU:

While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the customary face-to-face interaction, this year’s Salt Spring Summer Camp, which was done virtually, turned out to be an overwhelming success and culminated with 25 of the 70 participants receiving computer tablets as gifts.

The two-week programme, which was a joint initiative by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s (JSIF) Integrated Community Development Project and the St James police, was hailed as a demonstration of the resilience of the two entities, which decided to defy the COVID-19 fears to build on the success of last year’s camp.

“This shows the commitment of the JCF to use technology in the transformation process in the force,” said St James’ commanding officer, Vernon Ellis. “Last year was very successful and we decided that while the COVID-19 forced us to do it virtually, we were determined not to disappoint the campers.”

During the two-week programme, the children participated in poetry sessions and craft-making exercises via Zoom. They also learned several techniques for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, including proper handwashing techniques.

In Tuesday’s graduation ceremony, which was done via a Zoom presentation, Tammoya Miller, the JSIF social officer assigned to the summer camp project, expressed appreciation for the students’ ability to adjust to the camp’s online nature in defiance of initial doubts that it would not succeed.

“I want to say congratulations to the students for being a part of this camp, and also for the efforts that have been put into this sudden new norm. I have watched a few sessions daily, and I am very happy with how the students transitioned smoothly throughout these sessions,” said Miller.

“This was our only virtual camp, and we had a lot of questions in the beginning as to how it would work and how the students would benefit in terms of the transition. But what JSIF was very grateful for was that the police officers were taking the initiative to fill that gap that the students would have had with the abrupt closure of schools since March,” added Miller.

Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janet Silvera, who addressed the children via Zoom as the guest speaker, advised the campers that they should not allow anyone to crush their dreams despite the stigma attached to their community, which is considered a crime hotspot.

“You need to tell yourselves that nothing can stop you in life, no matter who tells you that you cannot achieve. Coming from certain communities is not important; what is important is what you want to make of your lives,” said Silvera.

“Looking at you, all I see is hope, and I see the future of Jamaica. I am encouraging all of you young people, that there is absolutely nothing that can stop you from being who you want to be in life. Once you have ambition, there is nobody that can take that from you,” added Silvera.