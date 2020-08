Citi Jamaica joined forces recently with volunteers from the United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) to prepare care packages for needy households served by the PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund. Here (from left), UWJ’s board member Marcia Erskine and chief executive officer, Winsome Wilkins, work with Citi’s country officer, Eva Lewis, and public affairs officer, Ruth Malcolm, at Sampars Warehouse, sponsors of a range of non-perishable food items.