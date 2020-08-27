Corporate Hands | Devon House treats nurses

From left: Nurse Charlene Richards, departmental manager – Nurses Division, Kingston Public Hospital (KPH); Michelle Roper Carty, senior educator/tutor, KPH; Michelle Clarke, retail stores manager, Scoops Unlimited Limited; and Jeneil Thomas, supervisor, Scoops Unlimited Limited, elbow bump each other. Scoops Unlimited Limited, manufacturers of the world- renowned Devon House ice cream, treated nurses at the hospital during National Nurses Week, July 19 to 25. Eight buckets of Devon House ice cream were handed over to representatives of KPH by the ice cream maker to show appreciation to the front-line staff who have been working beyond the call of duty to keep COVID-19 under control.