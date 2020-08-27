Corporate Hands | FFTP, foundations donate to hospitals

From left: Camile Wallen-Panton, chief executive officer, Bustamante Hospital for Children; Maureen Golding, regional director, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA); Dr Michelle-Ann Dawson, senior medical officer, Bustamante Hospital; Craig Moss-Solomon, director, Food For The Poor (FFTP) Jamaica; Tanya Khouri, representing her brother, Christoph Khouri, who is among the donors for this initiative and Beverley Senior-Berry, acting director of Nursing Services, Bustamante Hospital for Children pause for a photo after Food For The Poor handed over much-needed medical supplies that were donated, thanks to the collaboration of the FFTP and various foundations and individuals.