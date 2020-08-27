Corporate Hands | NovaMed, CVSS give masks to the deaf

Dr David Walcott (centre), founder and managing partner of NovaMed, and Kim Mair (right), vice-chair of the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), present protective masks to Kimberley Sherlock Marriot-Blake, executive director of the Jamaica Association of the Deaf (JAD). NovaMed, a Jamaica-based medical resource supplier, made available, through a partnership with the CVSS, protective masks to vulnerable groups such as the JAD and volunteers on the front line in the COVID-19 response. The masks were presented to the recipients at the CVSS’s office on Camp Road in Kingston recently.