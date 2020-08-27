Corporate Hands | Seaboard, Jamaica Producers gift container to cancer society

From left: Coreen Williams, director of sales and marketing, Seaboard Jamaica; Michael Leslie, financial manager, Jamaica Cancer Society; Earl Jarrett, chairman, Jamaica Cancer Society; Jeffrey Hall, chief executive officer, Jamaica Producers Group; Simone Pearson, group general counsel/company secretary, Jamaica Producers Group; and Corah-Ann Robertson-Sylvester, chief executive officer, Seaboard Jamaica, share a happy moment following the official handover of a 20-foot container donated by Jamaica Producers Group and Seaboard Jamaica to assist with the good work of the Jamaica Cancer Society.