Digital meters not inflating light bills, OUR finds - Probe continues into flood of JPS complaints since January

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has cleared the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) of claims of excessive billing linked to the smart meters installed between January 2017 and June 2019 even as it continues to probe complaints lodged this year.

The independent studies were commissioned following an increase in complaints from consumers about high bills after the power company replaced several existing meters with digital devices.

Yesterday, the JPS said it was vindicated by the OUR’s finding.

“The report, published on July 31, found JPS’s new meters to be performing satisfactorily,” the JPS said in a release. “The OUR concluded, from the evidence presented, that the new meters, installed between January 2017 and June 2019, are not necessarily the driver for excessive electricity consumption.”

The JPS added that it was pleased with the satisfactory rating from the OUR, confirming that the integrity and functionality of the technology is up to standard.

Speaking with our news team yesterday, Audrey Williams, media and public relations manager at the JPS, said the findings indicated that there can be other drivers of excessive electricity “like the older meter was under-registering”.

The investigation was largely driven by metering data and analysis, and so the results were highly dependent on the accuracy, completeness, and relevance of the data provided by the utility.

A sample of 308 accounts was used in the investigation.

The OUR has identified the establishment of a framework to track meter installations after approvals to facilitate ongoing monitoring, future assessments, and meter-related audits.

It intends to also further collaborate with the JPS to test a sample of old meters shortly after replacement and investigate those done after 2019.

The latter coincides with complaints the regulator said were made by JPS customers.

Our news team understands that the rate of complaints between the period January to March and April to June 12 of this year has increased exponentially.

“I’m sure that when they are done with that, that will come out as well to say whatever the findings are,” Williams said in relation to the OUR’s 2020 investigation.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com