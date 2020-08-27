Earth Today | International Coastal Clean-up Day 2020 postponed

WITH THE growing number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, together with the risks associated with any public gathering, even if for a good cause, organisers of International Coastal Clean-up Day 2020 have postponed the event.

The revelation was made by Diana McCaulay, chairman of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), which coordinates the annual event in Jamaica.

“We were working with a launch for tomorrow (today, August 27, 2020), which would have trained people how to use the new app (the Clean Swell mobile app) that replaces the data cards; and in the COVID-19 protocols. Given the announcement of rising cases and Stay at Home Orders for some communities, we have decided to postpone,” she told The Gleaner.

Jamaica on Tuesday (August 25) recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases and three additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing to 1,732 the total number of confirmed positives and to 19 the total number of deaths. Meanwhile, globally, more than 23 million people have been infected and more than 800,000 have died due to the highly infectious disease.

Given the risks, McCaulay said it was important to minimise the risk of exposure for individuals and communities who had applied to participate in International Coastal Clean-up Day 2020.

“There are a lot of weaknesses,” McCaulay explained, noting risks such as people not strictly adhering to infection prevention and control protocols – from social distancing to handwashing and mask-wearing – even with the training that would have been provided by JET.

“I think it is important to do the right thing,” she said.

International Coastal Clean-up Day has traditionally attracted thousands of volunteers, who turn out to remove garbage from Jamaica’s coastline.

With the support of sponsors, including the Tourism Enhancement Fund and Recycling Partners of Jamaica, JET was able last year to hit its long-standing target of attracting upwards of 10,000 volunteers to the one-day event.

More than 12,400 Jamaican volunteers turned out to 182 clean-up sites islandwide and collected 9,225 bags of garbage weighing some 146,000 pounds.

McCaulay said they would revisit the observation of the day about mid-September when a determination would be made on next steps.

