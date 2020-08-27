Golding says PNP will not impose new taxes to fund ‘wealthy’ plan

People’s National Party (PNP) Spokesman on Finance Mark Golding today indicated that the party will not impose new taxes to fund its development plan for Jamaicans.

The initiatives will be pursued under the party’s water, employment, access, land ownership, technology, housing, and youth ( W.E.A.L.T.H.Y) plan.

The plan will, among other things, deposit $4,000 into the electricity and water residential accounts of some 360,000 families across the island, provide home improvement grants for 10,000 low-income families annually, deliver land titles to the landless and focus on major impact programmes for youths.

In a statement this afternoon, the party indicated that Golding, speaking at a virtual press conference, stated that the plan will be funded from discretionary budget allocations that are already available in the nation’s fiscal space.

He said a PNP government is also committed to providing 100,000 jobs in five years across existing and new industries such as in technology, agriculture, construction, and global outsourcing services.

Golding said the PNP will also establish an unemployment insurance plan, which will provide coverage for Jamaicans displaced owing to natural disasters, including a pandemic.

He explained that there will be a reform of the labour market to create greater efficiency for the modernisation of the economy as well as provide financial injection measures to assist the nation’s youth.

This, Golding argued, will see the introduction of far-reaching training programmes in construction, entrepreneurship and other disciplines for both the local and overseas markets.

