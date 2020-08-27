JLP gov't could consider performance-based pay for ministers

Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has indicated that a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) government would be open to considering performance-based pay for ministers.

Clarke made the suggestion while speaking at the political debate on finance and the economy on Thursday night.

He noted that the issue has not come up so far in discussions on introducing performance-based pay in the public sector.

Clarke indicated that the initiative would first start with permanent secretaries and then expand to other civil servants.

Arguing that traditionally the salaries of ministers are connected to their permanent secretaries, Clarke suggested that it could be possible that the former be included in the arrangement.

But, he stressed that those discussions have not taken place.

Reacting, his opposition counterpart Mark Golding expressed doubt that a JLP government could go ahead with such a plan.

He argued that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has failed to fulfil several commitments including introducing job descriptions for ministers.

