Major drug bust in Kingston 20, two arrested

The Narcotics Police are reporting that they seized approximately $8 million worth of illicit drugs in the Kingston 20 area on Tuesday.

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police report that about 1:30 a.m. a team was conducting an anti-narcotics operation in the area and searched a premises.

The search yielded:

* Over 1,600 pounds of compressed ganja

* One kilogramme of cocaine

* Two motor vehicles

* $203,000

* US$2,050

