Major drug bust in Kingston 20, two arrested
Published:Thursday | August 27, 2020 | 11:03 AM
* Over 1,600 pounds of compressed ganja
The Narcotics Police are reporting that they seized approximately $8 million worth of illicit drugs in the Kingston 20 area on Tuesday.
A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the seizure.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
The police report that about 1:30 a.m. a team was conducting an anti-narcotics operation in the area and searched a premises.
The search yielded:
* Over 1,600 pounds of compressed ganja
* One kilogramme of cocaine
* Two motor vehicles
* $203,000
* US$2,050
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.