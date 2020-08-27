MBJ airport obtains international health accreditation

MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the Sangster International Airport in St James, has obtained airport health accreditation from the Airports Council International Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC), the first airport in the Caribbean to do so.

MBJ Airports Limited is operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) and Vantage Airport Group.

The accreditation programme provides airports with an assessment of how aligned their health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices and the World Health Organization.

MBJ Airports Limited chief executive officer Shane Munroe has welcomed the development.

“The ACI airport health accreditation reinforces MBJ’s commitment to restoring confidence in travel to Jamaica and the safety and well being of our passengers and staff,” he said in a statement.

“Airports in the Caribbean and Latin America are working hard to protect the health of passengers and airport employees. Jamaica, in particular, is leading the Caribbean in acknowledging the importance of aviation and tourism for the national economy and society at large. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), was the first airport company to get the AHA Accreditation in the Americas, at Los Cabos Airport in Mexico, and the first to get the AHA in the Caribbean, at MBJ. I am particularly proud to congratulate my former colleagues at Montego Bay Airport for the incredible job they are doing during these challenging times,” said D Rafael Echevarne, Director General of ACI-LAC and former CEO of MBJ Airports Limited.

