Portland businessman charged with wife’s murder remanded

Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, the popular Portland businessman charged with the gruesome killing of his wife, today made his first court appearance.

McDonald appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court along with one of his co-accused Asca Barnes.

The third co-accused, Donvalyn Minott, was not in court.

McDonald, who was dressed in a white t-shirt and a pair of khaki cargo shorts, said nothing except to confirm his name.

Clerk of Court Hansurd Lawson indicated that the case file is “expansive”, but noted that it was still incomplete.

McDonald was ordered to give his fingerprint to the police and he and his co-accused were remanded until September 18.

Tonia McDonald’s partially burnt body was found last month inside a car in Sherwood Forest shortly after 9 p.m. with the throat slashed.

Everton McDonald and his two co-accused were taken into custody almost two weeks ago during a series of coordinated operations in Portland.

