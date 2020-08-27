St Mary farmer throat slashed

A St Mary family is now mourning the brutal killing of a relative, who was chopped multiple times and his throat slashed during a brazen daylight killing at Forcetrod, Enfield, on Monday.

Dead is a 48-year-old farmer, Anthony Edie, who was allegedly chopped to death by unknown assailant(s) shortly after 5 p.m. in the community.

A woman, who gave her name only as Erica, said she was a sister of the deceased, and that her brother was an honest, hard-working man who did not deserve such a brutal end.

According to the sister, Edie suffered heavily at the hands of praedial thieves, whom she said robbed him of his farm produce at will, and were operating with virtual impunity.

“He had a case in court today (Tuesday), but he was killed before he got there,” Erica said.

“He was robbed of several plantains and the matter was reported to the police. He, along with another man, was scheduled to appear before the judge on Tuesday. I strongly believe that he was killed as a result of that court case. It comes as a shock to us, as he was a very quiet and peaceful person.”

Carl Edie, a brother of the deceased, said his sibling was involved in a conflict with a man from the community who was caught stealing his plantains earlier this year.

“It is a sad way for him to go,” said the brother.

“The sad part is that he was killed in broad daylight and nobody saw anything. His throat was slashed, and he also had chop wounds to the back and face.”

A police report said Edie was killed about 5 p.m. on Monday, with the body showing three chops wounds to the back, one on the face, and the throat slashed.

Two men have since been arrested in relation to the crime.