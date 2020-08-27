Teen charged with illegal possession of firearm

The Kingston West Police have arrested and charged a teen with illegal possession of firearm following an operation on Pink Lane, Kingston 14.

It is reported that about 9:00 a.m.on Sunday, August 24, a team entered a premises and upon seeing the police, the teen ran.

The police gave chase and apprehended the teen after he was allegedly seen placing an object on to a roof.

The object was retrieved and found to be a .38 revolver, according to the police.

The teen was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.