Transport Authority closes Portland office for COVID cleaning

The Transport Authority says it has closed its Portland satellite office for sanitisation as it has been revealed that a staff member came in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The location is to remain shut until further notice.

The authority is advising customers from the Portland area to utilise its northern regional office or online facilities at www.ta.org.jm to conduct their businesses.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.