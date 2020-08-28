GraceKennedy suspends operations at canning plant due to COVID-positive cases

GraceKennedy is reporting that it has suspended operations at its canning plant in Kingston following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its team members.

The company says the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been advised and that both team members are at home in isolation.

It says all workers who have been in contact with the infected persons are being tested for the virus and have been placed under quarantine pending their results.

GraceKennedy says the facility will undergo extensive sanitising and deep cleaning and that operations are expected to resume early next week.

