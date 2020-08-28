Julian Robinson tests positive for COVID-19

People’s National Party General Secretary Julian Robinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Robinson says he is now in self-isolation at home in accordance with health ministry protocols.

He says he will not take part in any physical activities for the rest of the general election campaign.

Full Statement

After briefly experiencing some signs of tiredness, out of an abundance of caution, I did a COVID-19 test.

I was first informed by the authorities that my results were negative.

The Ministry of Health later advised me that the earlier information provided to me was incorrect.

In those circumstances, I decided to do another test and the results have come back positive.

Since experiencing symptoms, I have avoided contact with the party’s campaign leadership and stopped direct campaign activities in my constituency.

I am now in self-isolation at home in accordance with the MOH protocols.

I will not take part physically in the rest of the general election campaign. I will continue to work and monitor developments remotely from home.

I am currently physically fine and feeling ok.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.