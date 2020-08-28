Life back to normal after flooding in Hanover

Western Bureau:

Life has returned to normal for the five families in Logwood district, Hanover, who were cut off from other sections of their community by floodwaters following heavy rains from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Laura, which lashed sections of the island on Monday.

Logwood was among several communities that was significantly affected by the torrential rainfall, resulting in landslides, damage to roadways, loss of animals and crops, and houses.

According to Kenisha Stennett-Dunbar, Hanover’s Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management Coordinator, Logwood is a known problem area as a culvert located in the vicinity of the community is known to be too small to carry the volume of water that passes through it whenever it rains.

“Before the rain, the Hanover Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) Roads and Works Department went there and assessed what was previously reported, so is not the first it (flooding in that area) has happened,” said Stennett-Dunbar.

“What they realise was that there is a culvert that goes across the road, so an estimate was prepared to replace the culvert with a small bridge, so the fact that we had light rains and it has flooded, we are trying to expedite the work that needs to be done as the culvert is too small to carry the volume of water,” added Stennett-Dunbar.

Stennett-Dunbar further pointed out that the flooding caused five families to be temporarily marooned on one side of the roadway. The water has since subsided and things are back to normal for the families.

In noting that no individuals, animals, or crops were damaged during the ordeal in Logwood, the parish disaster coordinator also pointed out that for a brief period, an area known as Campbellton, in Logwood, was affected by rising water levels from a nearby stream, but the water quickly subsided. Services at the Cave Valley Health Clinic were also temporarily suspended during the day due to the inclement weather conditions.

“I know that the necessary documents (for the replacement of the culvert) have been prepared by the chief engineering officer of the HMC (Hanover Municipal Corporation), but I am not sure at what stage the whole process is now,” said Stennett-Dunbar.