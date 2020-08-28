Man arrested following St Andrew gun seizure

The police arrested a man and seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges along Half Way Tree Road in St Andrew this morning.

The identity of the 21-year-old man, who is of a Kingston 12 address, is being withheld by the police pending further investigation.

The police report that about 6:45 a.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they saw the man walking along the roadway and acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was stopped and searched.

According to the police, the firearm and ammunition were found inside a knapsack he was carrying.

He was subsequently arrested.

