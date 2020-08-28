Police federation employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another cop, who is also a member of the Police Federation executive, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), law enforcement sources have revealed.

At the same time, the test result for the federation’s chairman, Sergeant Patrae Rowe, has come back negative, sources disclosed.

As a result of the positive COVID-19 case, the federation’s offices, located inside the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) building on Ocean Boulevard in Kingston, has been closed for deep-cleaning and sanitisation.

As a precautionary measure, all members of the executive were tested last week after it was confirmed that Commissioner of Police Major Antony Anderson had contracted the virus.

The federation represents cops up to the rank of inspector.

Rowe confirmed his negative test but declined to comment on reports that a member of his executive has contracted the virus.

Earlier this week, another cop who works out of the UDC building tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the building, which houses other government offices, was closed for cleaning for a four-day period that would have ended yesterday.

However, sources say this was abandoned because of the second positive COVID case, which was confirmed on Wednesday.

