Supreme Court’s western regional registry closed for deep cleaning

The western regional registry of the Supreme Court will be closed today for deep cleaning due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The exposure did not occur inside the office, however, the entire building is being cleaned as a precaution.

Registry shares the building with other tenants.

Jamaicans are being encouraged to continue to exercise caution in relation to COVID-19 and to abide by the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

