Teen nabbed with gun after robbery in St Elizabeth

A 17-year-old boy is in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Balaclava, St Elizabeth on Thursday.

The police report that about 2:50 p.m., the teen and another man allegedly held up a cashier at a hardware store in the community and robbed her of a sum of cash.

An alarm was raised and the police responded.

The teen was later busted as he hid behind a bar in the area.

When searched, a .38 Revolver loaded with five .38 rounds of ammunition was taken from him, according to the police.

His accomplice is being urged to turn himself in immediately.

