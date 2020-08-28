Two NWC workers test positive for COVID-19

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that two of its workers have tested positive with COVID-19.

The commission says one of the cases is a water truck driver in Montego Bay, St James and the other has been traced exclusively to the transport department at its operations division at Marescaux Road in St Andrew.

Operations at the department have been suspended and the agency is undertaking deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The NWC notes that the department is separate from the commercial offices and as such that building remains open.

At the same time, customers are encouraged to use the NWC’s online portal at nwcjamaica.com as an alternative.

