Another tremor rocks parts of Jamaica

The Earthquake Unit at The University of the West Indies, Mona is reporting that there was a tremor felt in sections of the island early this morning.

The 3.1 magnitude quake occurred at about 1:00 am and was felt in St Catherine and the Corporate Area. The tremor had a depth of 21 kilometres.

The quake is the third so far this week. Two other tremors were reported on Wednesday and Thursday measuring magnitudes of 4.8 and 3.9.

