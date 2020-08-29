Carreras employee tests positive for COVID-19

Carreras Ltd has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

It says the employee is not based at its headquarters in Kingston, but the company did not name the location affected.

In a release, the company said that in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ COVID-19 protocols, it immediately advised the employee to self-isolate and the health authorities were called to conduct a test.

It says all other staff members who were in physical contact with the positive employee have also self-isolated and are awaiting testing. The affected location was also immediately closed for sanitising, along with the warehouse and vehicles. It did not say when.

Carreras maintains that it has proactively made provisions and has provided to its employees options available to support them during this period. This support includes supplying them with a list of contracted doctors in parishes where the company has depots. The doctors will give urgent medical attention to Carreras employees who are experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms or have suspicions of being exposed.

It says it has also issued sanitisation packages to employees, which include masks, hand sanitisers and refills, among other supplies. It adds that daily temperature tests; weekly COVID-19 updates, work from home and staggered work arrangements are now a part of the company's mode of operation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.