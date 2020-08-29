COVID-19 deaths climb to 20; 102 new cases

Jamaica recorded another death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and saw another dramatic up tick in positive cases, even as the nation's leaders sparred over the decision to hold general elections at this time in light of the large wave of infections.

In a release, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said a 47 year-old man from the Corporate Area died from COVID-19; while there were a total of 102 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases since March 10 to 2,113.

The new cases were among 63 females and 39 males from the parishes of St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, St Mary, St Ann, Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Manchester and St Elizabeth. Their ages range from four months-old to 80 years-old.

More than 53 per cent or 1,131 of the cases, are active, including four persons who are critically ill and 11 who are moderately ill.

Two people recovered from the disease in the past day, increasing the number of persons now well to 890 or a little over 42 per cent of cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.