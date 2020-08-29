Jamaica Customs introduces online applications for refunds

THE JAMAICA Customs Agency (JCA) is advising importers that, effective August 24, all applications for refunds must be submitted online at www.jacustoms.gov.jm. Previously, applicants were required to manually submit a letter to the Collector of Customs, detailing the circumstances for requesting the refund.

Importers are also being reminded that all applications must be made within two years after such overpayment is made, as stipulated in Section 50 of the Customs Act.

The Act states that: “The Commissioner shall return any money which shall have been overpaid as duties of Customs at any time within two years after such overpayment, on the proper document for such overpayment being certified by the proper officer.”

Steps for making an application for refunds online:

1. Applicant accesses JCA website at: www.jacustoms.gov.jm;

2. Applicants reads and agree to terms and conditions;

3. Applicant selects ‘Apply’, once there is agreement with the terms and conditions;

4. Applicant completes application form, selects preview, and clicks ‘Submit’;

5. Application is reviewed and processed once there are no outstanding matters relating to the application;

6. Application is submitted for payment to the account number provided;

7. Applicant is sent an e-mail notification of payment to their account, at the e-mail address provided on the refund application form.

Reasons for a refund include, but are not limited to, missing or incorrect use of ANC/exemption codes; duplication of duty payment; cancellation of declaration and duplication of invoices;

The JCA is assuring stakeholders that it will continue to implement customer-focused measures and initiatives, in order to ensure continuous improvement in its service delivery.

For information on this and other customs-related matters, customers may email: public.relations@jca.gov.jm, quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or telephone: 876-922-5140-8.