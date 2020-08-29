Portland man allegedly shot by police after firebombing houses, injuring residents

The relatives of a man said be of unsound mind are seeking answers from the police in Portland following an incident in the community of Canewood, Hope Bay in the parish late yesterday morning.

It's alleged that the man threw bomb devices in sections of the community yesterday morning, damaging two houses and injuring some residents. The residents claim his actions could be in retaliation after he was allegedly assaulted by persons in the community last week.

Residents told The Gleaner that the police were called and the man ran into his house, armed with the explosive items. He was followed by the police.

Residents say they then heard explosions. There was damage to the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom the man occupied, the residents say. Blood was also seen on a section of the exterior wall of the house.

The man was taken by the police and his brother was also arrested, but later released.

However, a sister told The Gleaner that the family has not heard from the police since their brother was taken into custody and they are unsure of his condition.

The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide more details.

