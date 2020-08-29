Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Several co-stars, fellow actors, as well as Marvel Studios have reacted to news of the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played several strong black leads in Hollywood film in recent years, most famously, Marvel's 'Black Panther'. Boseman died yesterday from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Below are some of their reactions.

“He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.” — Denzel Washington, via a statement.

“Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honour working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!” — Viola Davis, co-star in 'Get on Up' and the upcoming adaptation of August Wilson’s 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', via Instagram.

“During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honoured that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...‘thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...’. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” — Angela Bassett, co-star in ”Black Panther,” via Instagram.

“I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King.” — Chris Evans, who played Captain America in multiple Marvel films, via Twitter.

“What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.” — Mark Ruffalo, Boseman’s co-star in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', via Twitter.

“THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed.” — Samuel L. Jackson, co-star in 'Avengers: Endgame', via Twitter.

“This is a crushing blow.” — director and actor Jordan Peele on Twitter.

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever.” — Marvel Studios, via Instagram.

