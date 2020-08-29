St Andrew woman missing

The police have launched a search for 26 year-old Jordan-Leigh DaSilva who went missing this morning.

The police say she was last seen at home in Hope Pastures, St Andrew about 8:10 a.m. She was wearing black slippers, blue jeans and a brown sleeveless top.

DaSilva is five feet four inches tall and medium build.

The police are asking anyone who has seen DaSilva to call them at 876-978-6003. Persons may also call the nearest police station or 119.

