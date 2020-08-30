Archbishop Samuel Carter Fellowship 2020 awarded

The Board of Trustees of the Archbishop Samuel Carter Foundation is pleased to announce the award of the Fellowship for 2020.

The awardee is Miss Lisa Deer, a very active and dedicated member of St Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, Yallahs, St Thomas. A teacher for 16 years at St George’s College, she is currently head of the Department of English. She will read for Doctor of Education in Teaching and Learning with Emerging Technologies at The University of the West Indies, Mona.