Cuba tightens restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

(CMC): The authorities in Cuba have announced that new measures will be implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the island.

The decision was made following reports of more cases in some provinces in east central Cuba last week.

In response to the report, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called on health authorities to work quickly to identify the COVID-19 contagion chains and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

With the objective of eliminating the virus, Havana authorities announced a package of measures to strengthen the fight against the disease in the most affected areas.

Among the provisions to come into force as of September 1 are curfews from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. (local time), which will also restrict state and private transportation. Inter-provincial trips will be suspended, except cargo vehicles, especially those carrying food supplies.

Control at the 12 access points to the capital will be strengthened, as part of the measures to restrict entry and exit to and from the city.

In addition, work visits to the provinces by domestic companies and institutions will be suspended for 15 days.

To date, the Spanish-speaking communist island has had just under 4,000 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.

