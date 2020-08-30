Immanuel House to become Jamaica’s first transitional home for boys

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica is poised to open the doors to its first transitional home for boys, which will be located in Porto Bello, St James.

The result of an ongoing partnership between Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and Embracing Orphans, Immanuel House, will cater to approximately 10 young men who will be transitioning from state care.

“CPFSA is very pleased to continue our partnership with Embracing Orphans with the provision of additional transitional living space for young adults preparing for independent living. The idea of Immanuel House has come at an opportune time to meet the needs of our young men. It is the newest transitional facility, and the second in the western region of the island. The home will be opened in September 2020,” noted Rosalee Gage-Grey, CEO of CPFSA.

The agency’s relationship with Embracing Orphans dates back to 2013 through the opening of Father’s House, which was the country’s first transitional home for wards of the state. The Reading, St James-based facility that caters to young women between ages 16 and 21 years has since helped more than 60 young women on their road to success.

Gage-Grey believes that Immanuel House can have the same impact in western Jamaica as Father’s House has had for the past six years.

“We have seen the impact that neglect has had on our children, in particular our boys, and, therefore, it is crucial that we provide as many opportunities as possible geared to their holistic development, to include having a safe space to continue their vocational and educational training,” she shared with The Sunday Gleaner.

“The key elements of Immanuel House are accessibility to teaching and learning institutions and close proximity to the general business district. The home is located in a calm neighbourhood and is ideal for our youngsters, as we work to ensure that where our children reside encourages their growth and development. We are also proud that the youngsters will be living in a modern and comfortable environment.”

Gage-Grey added: “A place like Immanuel House will aid in entrenching self-pride in the future men who will, in turn, make a positive impact on our country.”

MAJOR IMPACT

Executive director of Embracing Orphans, Carl Robanske, said this milestone brings great joy to the overseas-based non-profit organisation, as they are eagerly anticipating the opening of the doors.

“We are looking forward to it very soon. It should be ready to start up in September, so 2020 is the year of Immanuel House. This means young men are going to get additional support through our partnership with the CPFSA. Through opportunities for tertiary education, they will have both housing as well as the needed adult mentorship and guidance to assist in that transition. From there, they will be able to get into the workforce and to become strong men in Jamaican communities,” Robanske said.

“It’s certainly something that has been on our plans for quite a long time. It was the right time to make the purchase of what will be called Immanuel House this past Christmas.”

Robanske, who has been leading the way in instituting transitional living in the western region of the island, is proud of the fact that they are managing to make this happen despite financial setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think finances for almost every non-profit have taken a hit because of the coronavirus. We weren’t able to put on our typical fundraiser (diner/banquet) that we would do in the spring, which is basically one-third of our income for the year. However, churches and families have rallied around us this year because they have seen how far their dollar goes in investing in Embracing Orphans,” Robanske said.

“We are a small non-profit, but we have been able to make some major changes as well as big culture shifts. As you know, the Father’s House (for girls) was the first transitional home for Jamaica and this (Immanuel House) will be the first transitional home in the west for young men.”

