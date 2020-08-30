PRINT EXCLUSIVE | Poll results in for Malahoo Forte-Haughton clash in St James West Central

With the 2020 general election only four days away, both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) camps in St James West Central are expecting that their candidates will get the nod to enter Gordon House as constituents go to the polls.

The Sunday Gleaner tested the temperature in the constituency with a Don Anderson poll conducted between August 22 and 25 and we've published the results in today's print edition.

The JLP's Marlene Malahoo Forte is seeking a second term, banking on her work done since first elected in 2016.

The PNP's Dr Andre Haughton is pitching a different path to development in his home turf, hoping to woo voters with his message.

Of note is that nearly half of those polled declined to answer or said they had no intention of casting a ballot on September 3, when Jamaicans vote in the country’s 18th general election. But they said greater visibility and increased economic opportunities would be key ways to win their support.

For the remaining 53 per cent, where do they intend to put the almighty 'X'?'

