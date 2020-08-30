Stacy-Ann Garvey: Living a resurrected life

SPREADING THE messages that nothing is impossible with God and of the power associated with mental freedom, Minister Stacy-Ann Garvey has introduced her new talk show, ‘Living My Resurrected Life’.

Hosted under her ministry, Resurrected Garvey, episodes of the promising, life-changing show can be viewed on the Virtuous Entertainment TV Network (VETN) application or on her YouTube channel.

Garvey told Family and Religion that during this time of uncertainty and pandemic, the show is a necessary addition to people’s routines.

“In a season where it seems as if the entire world is on shutdown, it’s the perfect time to be heard. People want hope and light in a season that just seems dark, and I believe these testimonies and stories of overcoming and stepping into purpose are not just bringing hope, but they show that no matter what, there is always greater in God,” she shared.

Known for her breakthrough testimony of how she was delivered from prison and a life of sin, depression, and mental and spiritual enslavement, the woman of God noted that the new talk show is for everyone.

“There are many that are still bound by the mindset that they have, even towards persons who have been incarcerated, persons who limit God, persons who are hiding their stories, persons who are searching for more in God,” she said as she listed the audience that her recording will cater to.

With some 12 episodes recorded and five available, Garvey revealed that persons now have access to powerful testimonies like her own from others who have experienced incarceration, received salvation, and are now living lives of transformation and freedom.

One such testimony is that of Minister Michael Heath, who was put on death row during his teenage years, later having his sentence reduced to life in prison before being set free at the age of 37.

Crediting his release and ultimate delivery to God, Heath told Family and Religion that he chose to share the details of his past life on an episode of ‘Living My Resurrected Life’ in an effort to save others and prove to the world that Christ is real.

According him, “Sharing my story has helped me to grow, as well as to come into full understanding that nothing is impossible with God. I wasn’t able to read and write, and I learnt whilst in prison, being taught by the Holy Spirit, but as I get the opportunity to share my story, I am growing in this area as well. I hope who hear it will understand that there is always a better place in God and will not sit in the mess but will allow God to change it and use them for His glory.”