Two men arrested after 26 stolen goats found in their possession

Two men have been arrested after they were found in possession of 26 goats that were reported stolen.

In a tweet earlier today, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said the Mandeville Police are trying to find the owners of the goats, which were seized in the community of New Green in the parish.

