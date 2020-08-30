Water lock off for Falmouth today

Customers of the National Water Commission (NWC) in Falmouth, Trelawny are to expect disruptions to their water supply today, the NWC says.

The state-owned water company says the disruption is to take place between 10:00 a.m and 6:00 p.m. to facilitate the replacement of an eight-inch valve.

The company says it regrets any inconvenience this will cause and has advised customers to store water for use during the period.

