CMU's Palisadoes campus closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case

The Palisadoes campus of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) in Kingston has been closed with immediate effect owing to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

CMU says no one will be permitted to enter the campus during the closure.

Services will be available on a limited basis online.

The Gleaner understands that a female staff member displayed flu-like symptoms on Friday and reached out to health officials on campus and at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

She was subsequently tested and the result came back positive today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.