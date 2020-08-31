Cornwall College Alumni Association of South Florida makes scholarship commitment

The Cornwall College Alumni Association (CCAA) of South Florida is urging students of Cornwall College to submit applications to receive one of 12 scholarships available, each valued at US$1,000.

The scholarships are being offered on a renewable basis with a funding commitment of US$1,000 per student for each of the next five years, provided that the recipient is enrolled and continues to satisfy the programme’s criteria.

The total five-year commitment is US$60,000 (J$9m).

The alumni association has been assisting the Montego Bay-based high school, providing school supplies, scholarships, mentorship and modernising various facilities on the school’s campus.

Support continues

Despite COVID-19 hampering fundraising efforts, the association said that it continues to support academic excellence, awarding US$12,000 (J$1.8m) in scholarships for the challenging school year ahead.

“Considering the tragic effects of this pandemic, our children need our support more now than before. I urge Cornwall College students to apply for the scholarships we have available, and I want to encourage all alumni associations to reach out and do what you can to protect and provide for our young people that are being seriously affected at this time,” President Phillip Wallace said.

Given the extension of time for reopening of schools, the deadline for application submissions has again been extended to Saturday, September 12, 2020.

To be eligible, students must:

- Demonstrate a financial need

- Have an 80 per cent average per transcript

- Have a Grade Point Average greater or equal to 3.2

- Be enrolled at Cornwall College for at least a year prior to the award of the scholarship

- Must not be a current recipient of another scholarship

- Present three recommendation letters and a letter from a parent expressing financial need.

Those interested can visit www.ccalumni-florida.com/scholarships to apply or email scholarships@ccalumni-florida.com for more information.