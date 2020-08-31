Dunn decries defacing of billboards

The incumbent for St Mary South East, Dr Norman Dunn, has described as unfortunate the defacing of two of his billboards near the entrance to the community of Epsom.

Dunn says this is a backward step for politics in Jamaica.

“This is unacceptable and such practices are unique to South East St Mary, which has enjoyed friendly rivalry on both sides of the political divide during the period of election campaign,” the Jamaica Labour Party candidate told The Gleaner.

He added, “I am not blaming anyone, neither am I casting aspersions, but this is sending the wrong kind of message and signal during a general election. The posting of billboards, flags, and other kinds of paraphernalia is traditional known and accepted during campaigning for an election.

“And, therefore, when we post or affix any kind of campaign tool we do so legally, as there is a cost attached that has to be paid to the municipal corporation for such activity. I have instructed my supporters to remain calm, as two wrongs do not, and will never, make a right. When I lost in the 2011 general election, nothing like this prevailed, and it was peaceful in the by-election of 2017,” Dunn concluded.

Since the defacing of the billboards, tension has been raised throughout sections of Annotto Bay, Epsom, Enfield and Broadgate, where war of words have erupted among rival supporters.

However, the police are keeping a close on the communities.

Dunn received 8,176 votes to the 7,239 polled by Dr Shane Alexis of the People's National Party to win the 2017 by-election following the sudden death of Dr Winston Green.

The two will again face off in the September 3 parliamentary election.

At the time of his sudden passing, Green was the PNP member of parliament for the constituency.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.