Fifteen tertiary students benefit from Huawei Seeds for the Future programme

Some 15 tertiary students will be receiving scholarships to take part in a five-day ‘Seeds for the Future’ programme, to nurture their talents in information and communications technology (ICT).

The programme is an annual initiative carried out by Huawei Jamaica in partnership with The University of the West Indies and the University of Technology for final-year undergraduate students majoring in the Faculty of Science and Technology.

From its launch in 2018, 10 students have been selected each year from both universities to complete advanced ICT training at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Bridging opportunity gap

With the emergence of the pandemic, Huawei has made the programme accessible online to increase flexibility, offer more opportunities, and expand the reach to promote local education and talent development.

Training starts on September 7, 2020.

Huawei’s Country Manager for Jamaica, Andy Deng, said the company desires to do more in creating opportunities in ICT for the youth of Jamaica.

“We want to do more for the future of Jamaicans in ICT and more for the industry. We want to support them,” he said.

Seeds for the Future was introduced by Huawei as its corporate social responsibility flagship programme; an investment deemed necessary to expanding the awareness and understanding of students regarding the telecommunications sector, and region-building.

