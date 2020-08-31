Highgate police station in St Mary temporarily closed due to case of COVID-19

The police are reporting that the Highgate Police Station in St Mary has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

They say all members of staff have been tested and are awaiting their results.

The public may still call the station to make a report at 876-992-2233, but visits have been suspended to facilitate the sanitisation of the premises.

Meanwhile, citizens may visit other police stations in the division to make their reports.

