Over $1.5 million worth of uncustomed cigarettes seized in St Andrew

The police are reporting that $1.57 million worth of uncustomed cigarettes were seized by the narcotics detectives on Wavel Avenue in St Andrew.

It is reported that about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, an operation was conducted at premises where a house and bar were searched.

During the operation, four and a half boxes containing 225 cartons or 45,000 sticks of cigarettes labelled “Sunny” was found and seized.

Melissa Brown, a 33-year-old bar operator, was arrested and charged for the offence of possession of uncustomed goods.

She is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, September 4.

