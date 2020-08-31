People choose political debate winners

The opinions of the public are wavering as to which team won the first night of the National Political Debate. Both major political parties, the People’s National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), commenced the first of three debates, tackling the topic of social issues affecting the country.

Citizens in downtown Kingston told The Gleaner which party they think won the debate, and who was the best debater in the first night of the debates. Based on the responses given, the Jamaica Labour Party won the first night of the National Political Debate but the PNP’s Lisa Hanna, of South East St Ann, was said to have been the better debater.

However, The Gleaner also did a poll on Twitter asking the general public, ‘which team won the debate?’

Fifty-two per cent of the respondents said the PNP won the debates and the remaining 48 per cent said the winner was the JLP.

Mark Hutchinson expressed the views of the majority from downtown Kingston. He said that he is already seeing the result from the JLP and there are actions behind everything they have said in the debates.

“Me is a born Labourite. I’m not going to talk bias, JLP win but Lisa can talk, she was the best debater,” he said.

It appears that the views of the winning team wavered more than that of the best debater, as most people think that Lisa Hanna held her ground.

“I think the People’s National Party did better than the JLP even though I’m a die-hearted Labourite,” said a young vendor on Beckford Street. He expressed, as a JLP supporter, that he thinks “the best debater was Lisa Hanna”.

Across from him was another vendor who expressed that PNP had the edge on the debate. She said “Lisa Hanna star the show and Floyd Green took too long to present his points.” She pointed out that the presenter had to be telling him that his time was up.

The questions we asked were:

Which team won the first the night of political debates, and why? Who was the best debater in the first night of political debates, and why?

1. Desereene

The Jamaica Labour Party because they present their effort and they were the best. Kamina Johnson Smith was the best because she defends her party and knows what they going to work towards and know what they want.

2. Jahiem

I think the PNP representatives did a better job than JLP in terms of the debates. It wasn’t a tie or anything. I give them the credit even though I’m a die-hearted JLP. Based on what transpired last night in the debates, I would give the People’s National Party representatives a better edge over the JLP because I think they were more prepared for it and they wasn’t bucking and shuffling.

They answered the questions straightforward, and when it was the JLP’s time to answer the questions, they keep going over the time and they were not staying on point based on the questions that were asked.

The best debater last night for me, honestly speaking, was Lisa Hanna. She was more outspoken and she was more on point and stuff like that. When questions were put to her she wasn’t stuttering to think what to say, she was straightforward with the answers.

3. Brown Man

You know me would say the JLP won because them have stronger argument, they give you the basics about what them do since them come inna power for four and a half years. Floyd Green because him get to the point.

4. Andrew

The PNP, not because I’m a PNP because they have a lot of things in the pipeline, things that never finish, so they are going to do it. Not because I’m a PNP I feel Lisa do well. She did a lot of rebuttal and the rebuttal really stick it to them.

5. Tanya

In my belief JLP won the debate last night because from the PNP is just promising. Floyd Green because he talked a lot of positive things not just about the Jamaica Labour Party but for Jamaicans on a whole about what they will do. Me know say it’s not a promising thing ‘cause them start already.

