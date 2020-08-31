Political ombudsman tests positive for COVID-19

Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown is reporting that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parchment Brown says staff members were tested recently arising from a possible exposure.

She says her result returned positive and as such, she is in isolation until recovery.

Parchment Brown says the office is to be deep cleaned today and also possibly the houses of parliament since there is some interaction between both personnel.

She says she and her staff are working remotely and continue to work closely with critical stakeholders.

