Primary schools to receive $50m to procure tablets

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda has informed that primary schools across the island will be given a total of $50m to procure tablets for needy students.

The tablets will be provided to students who are in need but are not beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH). Students at the secondary level who are not on PATH will also be supported.

In a press release, the education ministry said that it has already procured 40,000 tablets. Another 60,000 tablets and laptops are being procured for students on PATH. These devices will be distributed on a phased basis beginning in September.

Samuda said this injection of funds will allow additional vulnerable students at the primary level to have access to tablets. Principals at the secondary level have been asked to assess the levels of needs and tablets and laptops will also be provided for these students.

“Given the disruptions caused by COVID-19, the provision of these additional tablets will ensure that more of our vulnerable students have the tools they need to fully participate in the blended-learning approach that we have been forced to adopt to education,” he said.